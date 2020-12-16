Nurse: You take other health advice from us, why not on COVID? | COMMENTARY

I had someone who wasn’t wearing a mask tell me recently that COVID-19 is a hoax. Really? I wish he were with me to help explain that to the patients who come into my hospital’s ER too late, whose breathing is so bad we have to put them on ventilators. To the young essential workers now in my hospital’s ICU who’ve spent weeks on life support machines and who, if they’re lucky and finally get well enough to leave the hospital, will have weeks or months more at a rehabilitation facility to get their lives back, if they can. It’s not a hoax to them or their families. It’s a very grim reality.