Tobacco tax increase long overdue in Maryland | COMMENTARY

One step is clear for our personal and public health: There is no better time or incentive to quit smoking than right now during this pandemic, when we must act decisively to keep our communities and ourselves healthy and safe. Annually, 7,500 Marylanders die an untimely death caused by tobacco use, and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) states that smoking or having a history of smoking increases a person’s risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Among the lessons that come from this season of our lives must be a drive to make positive health outcomes a lasting public priority and public investment.