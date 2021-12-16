Are people being detained unfairly in Baltimore jail? A procedural change increases the likelihood | GUEST COMMENTARY

As the pandemic’s second anniversary approaches, many in Baltimore accused of crime, but presumptively innocent, won’t be home for the holidays. With a recent administrative court change, the criminal justice system tightened its hold on those incarcerated while they wait for trials, which only recently resumed after a year-long suspension due to COVID-19.
In a startling development that received almost no media attention, Baltimore City’s administrative judge announced in October plans to significantly reduce the number of emergency hearings held each week to determine whether a detainee could safely be released pending trial. Such habeas corpus hearings typically total 75 per week, but now, as COVID-19 rips through jails and prisons, they’re limited to just 10 hearings apiece on Tuesdays and Fridays — a quarter of the previous number.
That means on any given week, roughly 1% of the population of the 2,000 or so people being held pretrial in Baltimore will get a judicial hearing, regardless of the demand. That’s not how the Founding Fathers intended the emergency habeas petition to work.
Initiated more than 900 years ago at the time of England’s Magna Carta, judicial habeas reviewed the king’s practice of unlawfully imprisoning his enemies. The “Great Writ” contemplated prompt judicial review once a prisoner provided a factual basis for claiming unlawful incarceration. There, an assigned judge reviewed the reason for denying the prisoner liberty and considered new information. English scholars regarded habeas as a significant weapon not only for the privileged, but for the common person.
That principle certainly applies to Baltimore’s presumptively innocent accused population. While Maryland law favors pretrial release of most defendants, a two-month study conducted last summer by myself and others at the University of Maryland and University of Baltimore schools of law revealed lower district court judges collectively ordered “no bail” for a whopping 60% of individuals charged with crimes. Several judges went further and rarely released anyone pending trial. One year later, the September to October 2021 data showed the same group of judges freed even fewer people. The city’s district court judges now release only one of three detainees.
For accused people who have been denied bail, defense lawyers filing circuit court habeas petitions offer an incarcerated client the best opportunity to return home and avoid languishing in a deadly jail environment. When habeas detainees appear before a reviewing circuit court judge, their lawyer presents verified information and witnesses to vouch for the person’s future reappearance and safety to others, if released. Habeas remains a foundation constitutional remedy for protecting individual liberty against government abuse and infringement.
Ensuring courts remain open daily for a habeas hearing for a wrongfully incarcerated person seeking pretrial release represents a constitutional standard of the highest order. Suspending habeas represents an extreme measure that’s done only in time of war or national state of emergency — not because of a purported shortage of judges. That’s apparently the justification the Baltimore administrator gave for eliminating the habeas docket three days each week: to add judges to preside at long-delayed jury trials.
Of course, that position leaves incarcerated detainees stuck between a rock and a hard place. A lawyer seeking an immediate trial date for one client means others remain confined inside a cell. Detainees often wait in lockup for one or two months between postponed court dates; when they appear, it typically occurs at a ZOOM proceeding. A defense lawyer’s habeas petition represents an imprisoned client’s optimal chance to be free prior to trial, following a district court judge’s “no bail” order at the accused’s early appearance.
Baltimore’s judiciary already impose obstacles to delay habeas hearings. Though other Maryland jurisdictions accept a lawyer’s sworn allegations of what information was presented previously, Baltimore Circuit Court insists defense lawyers obtain an audio recording of the prior hearing before scheduling the habeas proceeding. That results in a two to three week delay, meaning lawyers can expect to wait a month or more before arguing the emergency Writ on the revised schedule.
These long-standing barriers, combined with the de facto rationing of habeas proceedings, pose a bleak situation for Baltimore detainees awaiting trial.
The upcoming winter holidays and danger posed by a new COVID variant present an opportunity for the judiciary to desist from Scrooge-like behavior and instead demonstrate compassion and fairness by opening its doors to incarcerated, accused prisoners eager to present their habeas freedom petition.
Doug Colbert (dcolbert@law.umaryland.edu) is a professor of law at the University of Maryland.