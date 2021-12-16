Are people being detained unfairly in Baltimore jail? A procedural change increases the likelihood | GUEST COMMENTARY

That principle certainly applies to Baltimore’s presumptively innocent accused population. While Maryland law favors pretrial release of most defendants, a two-month study conducted last summer by myself and others at the University of Maryland and University of Baltimore schools of law revealed lower district court judges collectively ordered “no bail” for a whopping 60% of individuals charged with crimes. Several judges went further and rarely released anyone pending trial. One year later, the September to October 2021 data showed the same group of judges freed even fewer people. The city’s district court judges now release only one of three detainees.