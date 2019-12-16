Still jet-lagged and flabbergasted that it was mid-day but felt nothing like it, I made a weak argument as to why we should go outside. We were in Reykjavik, Iceland, after all, and surely that meant we had to try the city’s signature sport: swimming. Also, 20 7-year-old girls just braved the biting cold in kiddie bikinis. What did it say about our courage if we couldn’t?