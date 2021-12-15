Here’s what the new Beatles documentary can teach us about sibling relationships for the holidays | GUEST COMMENTARY

The affection is palpable in the jamming and wondrous song creation we witness and in the way the members fit into each other like old shoes. Yet ambivalence can be seen when Paul wonders if he is being annoying and pushing the band too much and George says he will withdraw from playing on a song if that is what Paul wants. Yoko and Linda, the “in-laws,” can be seen as intruders in the siblings’ relationships. Separation and loss are also palpable as they wonder about their continued attachment to each other. George’s withdrawal from the group, purportedly for having some of his songs displaced, is not immediately understood. Feelings are hurt between the brothers/the Beatles just as they often are in a family.