An ideal education system is one that is responsive to the needs of each child. We don’t have that today, particularly in Baltimore, where third grade reading levels and high school graduation rates are below the national average. What we need are the holistic changes that have driven dramatic improvements in outcomes elsewhere. For example, prior to Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans’ public school system was significantly underperforming. After Katrina’s devastation of the majority of school buildings, the community decided to literally start over. One thing they did was turn many of the schools into public charter schools. Now the school board’s overall metrics show improvement in all areas. The high school graduation rate has increased from 52% to 78%; college entry rate from 37% to 61%. With that in mind, let me (as a Baltimore city taxpayer) offer some suggestions.