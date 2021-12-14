Media inconsistent in telling the stories of gun violence victims | GUEST COMMENTARY

While coverage of this violence can discriminate, gun violence does not. It takes lives or leaves long-lasting physical and emotional scars for those impacted. We are at a critical time within the gun violence prevention movement. For the first time, the federal government plans to invest $5 billion to treat gun violence like a public health crisis, providing resources for a holistic approach to gun violence prevention, moving away from solutions rooted in crime prevention. More and more, communities are adopting policies that put people at the center of the solution. Yet, our work is more difficult when the images and words used to describe victims and the communities where they live and work advance the status quo and discount their humanity.