The president subscribes to a fever-swamp illusion that goes by the shorthand “CrowdStrike.” This potted conspiracy theory holds that the Ukrainians were really the ones to hack the DNC, and the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike colluded in hiding the server somewhere in Ukraine. Before Mr. Trump pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate former Vice President turned presidential candidate Joe Biden, he first asked him to get to the bottom of CrowdStrike.