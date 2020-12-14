‘COVID SLAM’ project provides tech path for Baltimore students | COMMENTARY

Building a truly diverse, equitable, and inclusive business community requires both short-term and long-term investment. Yes, we should all make sure we are recruiting from diverse sources, think about how we are screening candidates and make sure our job descriptions are not loaded with biased wording. And we should make sure we are supporting the diverse hires we already have on our teams. But to get to the scope of change we need for a truly equitable community, we need businesses to step up and become mentors that build connections with the people we want to see joining our ranks in the years and decades to come.