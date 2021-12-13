Bret Stephens: Anniversary of attack on Pearl Harbor deserved more attention; it offers lessons for today | GUEST COMMENTARY

Compare this to some of the ideas now being adopted or entertained for punishing our adversaries. With China, the U.S. will send athletes, but not diplomats, to the Winter Olympics in Beijing. With Russia, the Biden administration is considering “blocking Russian oligarchs from using Visa and Mastercard credit cards,” according to The New York Times. And with Iran, the administration warns that it is prepared to use “other tools” if diplomacy over Iran’s nuclear programs fails — a warning that would sound more ominous if it hadn’t been American diplomatic boilerplate for nearly two decades.