Carrying on my mother’s Christmas traditions | GUEST COMMENTARY

As I open the box and carefully remove the tissue, I am once again transported back to Christmas as a child. The living room floor is covered with boxes brought down from the attic, there is holiday music on the radio, and the tree waits to be decorated.

How many times have I heard others say, “My mother loved Christmas!” Mine certainly did, and each year seemed to hone her talents for creativity — especially with three small children on Daddy’s salary in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s. Mom truly did love Christmas, getting (almost) as excited as my brothers and me during December.

But, as the “family budget manager,” she was necessarily practical, too. She was never one to waste even branches trimmed from trees and shrubs, either in our yard or the neighbors’, turning them into greenery on the bookshelves or atop the corner cupboard in the living room, sometimes tucking in holly or even a glass bauble. She was known to put candy canes into a Santa mug or glass jar, well out of reach of my brothers. Perhaps her most unusual idea was to collect milkweed pods, pine cones and acorns in the fall. Using the pine cone for the body, a split pod for the wings and an acorn for the head, Mom made “angels” with pipe cleaner arms, and a golf tee for a trumpet, all sprayed gold or silver at the finish. I still have four of them, proudly displayed each year.

Mom was not a consummate cook, but she came into her own during the holidays. She initiated me into the world of Christmas cookies one year, by allowing me to help with the pecan balls she only made in December. These were heavenly confections of butter, powdered sugar, vanilla and chopped pecans. Mine was the important job: When Mom removed the pan from the oven, she lifted a few at a time into the paper bag I held, containing more powdered sugar. I carefully held the bag closed, then shook and shook, to cover the cookies. Mom then removed them to cool, before moving them back to the bag for one more good shake. Then, together, we put them into the large tin where they were kept until served at certain times in the coming days.

One particular Christmas tree of the early ‘60s stands out in our family’s collective memory. It must have been one of those “expensive years” involving braces for me or a second car (used, of course) because Daddy could no longer carpool or an operation for one of my brothers. In those years, Mom’s Christmas creativity ramped up. This particular year, she brought out our round card table, covered it with a white sheet, then taped red crepe paper in a band around the top and bottom of the sheet and made large X’s around the space on the sides. When it was finished, it looked just like a giant drum! The tree that year was only about 4 feet high, but sitting atop that “drum,” it seemed to be a magical wonder!

My favorite “Mom-made” decoration actually dates back to before I was born, and the first Christmas my parents were married. That year, Mom scoured Woolworth’s for several 14-inch “bottle brush” trees, along with tiny glass beads on a string, tiny plastic cherubs and other minuscule figures, and pot scrubbers made of copper, which she pulled apart into long strands to use as garland. When she was finished, each tree was a work of art, with miniature decorations worthy of Santa’s elves, and the perfect gift from a newlywed on a tight budget to her family and in-laws.

It is this cherished tree, now more than 70 years old, and other decorations, that I lovingly unwrap each year. Though Mom has been gone for 36 years, I can still feel her joy for the holidays and revel in my memories of “Mom-made Christmases.”

Cynthia North (purplenorth.cno@gmail.com) is a retired Baltimore County teacher.