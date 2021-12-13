Treatment before tragedy; reform Md. involuntary commitment law | GUEST COMMENTARY

To promote such early intervention, it is vital that Maryland’s definition of “danger” include “psychiatric deterioration” as a form of danger to self, recognizing the deteriorating judgment and self-control in one’s daily affairs and brain damage caused by untreated psychosis. Without the addition of a psychiatric deterioration standard, treatment will still be denied, and Maryland’s streets and jails will continue to fill up with people with mental illness. According to Randall Nero, former mental health director for Maryland prisons, by 2019 the population of inmates with mental illness had exploded to 25%. The 2020 Maryland homeless survey reported 24% with serious mental illness.