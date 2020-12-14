One overwhelmed donor asks for an end to excessive solicitations | COMMENTARY

Organizations with similar goals must also sell the list of their donors to like-minded ones. Donate to one environmental protection group, and you will find out how many of them there are with similar agendas — all worthy of support, all almost immediately inundating you with never-ending appeals. And this holds true for any cause one might support. They are joined by urgent appeals from ever more far-flung organizations that have somehow heard that here is a munificent person with a tender heart. None of them seems to register the fact that no contribution has ever been made to them by this particular recipient. Undaunted they waste their money on mailings — month after month, sometimes over years.