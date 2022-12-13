What if true leadership is about making yourself completely dispensable? | GUEST COMMENTARY

As Robert Iger takes the reins at Disney from maligned outgoing CEO Bob Chapek, industry analysis has treated his re-ascension to the helm as a necessary antidote for the struggling company. But the fact that Iger is retaking the CEO role demonstrates real limitations and blind spots in his own leadership.

Chapek, of course, was Iger’s hand-selected successor. While many of Disney’s current challenges may have come about from Chapek’s stilted rule and ill-devised decisions to focus on profit over culture, it is also clear that he was not set up to succeed.

Iger’s own leadership merits cannot and should not be separated from the failure of Chapek’s tenure. While Iger is being called upon to save Disney, his behavior, and Chapek’s fall from grace, raises the question of whether a leader can be truly successful if their company is not set up to survive — and thrive — beyond their own leadership. Disney’s unsuccessful leadership transition demonstrates that CEOs should not choose their own successor.

The practice of a current leader hand-selecting the next CEO is common throughout all industries, especially when the CEO is exiting in good graces and not being pushed out. Despite the presence of impartial boards of directors who have the interest of fiduciaries above any specific personalities or legacies, no one has the full visibility of operations of the CEO. Because CEOs alone know the immense challenges and intricacies that come with guiding the organizational ship, the logic becomes that they alone can know the type of person who can replace them.

This approach, however, comes with obvious challenges. While a board is inherently impartial, a CEO is not. Self-selecting their successors leaves open the possibility that a CEO will attempt to select someone who will mimic their own strategic choices and leadership styles. Additionally, dictating your own success puts the onus of responsibility for the success of the transition on the CEO, rather than the collective board. In turn, this leaves the possibility of a meddling outgoing leader, which is unlikely to serve anyone’s interest.

While I cannot claim to have run an organization anywhere close to Disney’s size, I did found and serve as CEO for a nonprofit civics education organization called Generation Citizen for more than 11 years. When I made the decision to leave the CEO role, my instinct was to hold on as tightly as I could to the search process. I, of course, knew better than anyone else what would be required for our national nonprofit to continue to survive and thrive. I knew how challenging the job was — from fundraising over $6 million a year to guiding a 50 person team to adroitly managing diverse legislators across the country.

But I quickly realized I should not be at the helm of my own succession. Instead of leading the process, our Board of Directors tightly managed a complex, stressful, but necessary, changing of the guard. Members of the board, working with a search firm, engaged our team and myself to determine the traits needed for our next CEO, interviewed internal and external candidates, and ultimately made their own decision.

The process was incredibly challenging. It was elongated because of the pandemic and complicated by the fact that the board members initially did not have complete consensus in their ultimate selection. But the fact that the board made their own decision, through their own process, has led to a transition in which they have ownership, my successor feels empowered, and the organization remains solvent. In many cases, GC is more successful than when I was at the helm, reaching more students and raising more money. I remain involved, having provided my feedback in the search process, and I currently serve on the board. But I see my greatest success in leadership as having founded an organization that no longer needs my intensive support.

Iger could teach me, and most people in this country, more about leadership than I could ever hope to learn. We also live in a culture in which we assume that nonprofits can and should learn lessons from for-profit companies. But I do wonder if there’s something that Iger, and Disney, could learn from the process of our small, multimillion-dollar nonprofit. Iger has pledged that this current reign at Disney will be a short one, making hard and intentional decisions that will set the company up for a successful leadership transition. But why wasn’t this his approach the first time around?

In a society that still idealizes the pull-yourself-up-by-your-bootstrap, self-made narrative, we often glamorize visionary individual leaders. But in a country whose very origin story as the birthplace of modern democracy was created by a powerful leader stepping to the side, in George Washington, what if true leadership was about paradoxically making yourself completely dispensable? Rather than glamorizing Iger’s return to the top rank at Disney, it’s worth asking what his self-selected successor’s failure says about his own leadership.

Scott Warren (swarren@jhu.edu) is a fellow at the SNF Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins, a new academic hub focused on strengthening democracy domestically and around the world, and founder of Generation Citizen, an organization working to transform civics education.