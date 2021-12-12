Women’s Tennis Association stands up to China after player’s disappearance, showing courage other sports organizations lack | GUEST COMMENTARY

When Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai took to Chinese social media site Weibo last month to accuse former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexually assaulting her, her post disappeared moments later — as did Ms. Peng.
Her disappearance has captured the world’s attention and drawn a swift and principled reaction from the international Women’s Tennis Association (WTA). Where so many American institutions have caved on their self-proclaimed progressive values in the face of Chinese government pressure, the WTA, headquartered in Florida, has stood firm, offering an admirable example of truly ethical leadership.
WTA CEO Steve Simon immediately announced that WTA was prepared to suspend all business with China unless Ms. Peng’s safety is accounted for and her allegations of sexual impropriety investigated. While such a stance could cost the WTA hundreds of millions of dollars, Mr. Simon insisted human rights were worth far more. “We’re definitely willing to pull our business and deal with all the complications that come with it,” he told CNN. “Because this is certainly, this is bigger than the business.”
Video of Ms. Peng released by state-run media in China in recent weeks were not enough to satisfy Mr. Simon. “[I]t remains unclear if she is free and able to make decisions and take actions on her own, without coercion or external interference,” he announced in a statement. “This video alone is insufficient … I have been clear about what needs to happen, and our relationship with China is at a crossroads.”
The WTA’s uncompromisingly righteous stand against Chinese government abuse should be the rule, yet sadly it is the exception. It’s in stark contrast to a pathetic pattern of mealy-mouthed corporate betrayal of basic democratic values to stay in the good graces of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
Indeed, at the same time as WTA held firm, news broke that Marriott had suddenly canceled a conference at one its Prague hotels organized by the World Uyghur Congress. In rejecting the group, which seeks to raise awareness of the ongoing genocide of Muslims in China, Marriott cited a policy of “political neutrality” — a weak excuse given that Marriott hotels routinely host political events.
Unlike the WTA, “woke” sports associations like the National Basketball Association (which boldly painted social activist slogans on its courts during 2020 season) and Major League Baseball have floundered on handling Chinese oppression. Both associations were quick to indignantly cancel all-star games in North Carolina and Georgia over laws passed by democratically elected legislatures. Yet both have remained deathly silent on Uyghur genocide and brutal Hong Kong crackdowns conducted by their formal business partner, the Chinese government.
And then there is Disney, which proudly showcases its “Diversity and Inclusion Commitment” on its website, touting that “inclusion is key to market relevance.” Yet the company chose to film parts of “Mulan” in Xinjiang, a region notorious for religious persecution, even going so far as to thank CCP entities responsible for human rights abuses in the movie’s credits. When given the opportunity to condemn human rights abuses in China by British Member of Parliament Iain Duncan Smith, Disney’s president of film production Sean Bailey declined.
The Chinese market is massive. An eMarketer report issued in 2019 valued retail sales in China at $5.6 trillion — about $100 billion more than in the United States. For access to this market, too many American corporations betray their stated love of “diversity,” “equity” and “inclusion” for fear of CCP retribution. In so doing, these major civic institutions reveal that they have no true standards. This superficial game is increasingly trying the patience of ordinary Americans, who are sick of institutions pompously lecturing Americans while bending over in obsequiousness to dictators.
Which is what makes the Women’s Tennis Association’s stand so refreshing. The WTA has simply applied its principles consistently. If a tennis star were to go missing in Europe under similar circumstances as Peng Shuai, the WTA’s response would be the same. And amazingly, taking a principled stand seems to work. This month, the WTA suspended all tournaments in China; last week the United States announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
With too many American institutions offering pathetic profiles in cowardice, the WTA has provided America an inspiring profile in courage. Here’s hoping American society takes the cue.
Gregory T. Angelo (gregory@newtolerance.org) is the President of New Tolerance Campaign. Visit newtolerance.org for more info.