Women’s Tennis Association stands up to China after player’s disappearance, showing courage other sports organizations lack | GUEST COMMENTARY

The Chinese market is massive. An eMarketer report issued in 2019 valued retail sales in China at $5.6 trillion — about $100 billion more than in the United States. For access to this market, too many American corporations betray their stated love of “diversity,” “equity” and “inclusion” for fear of CCP retribution. In so doing, these major civic institutions reveal that they have no true standards. This superficial game is increasingly trying the patience of ordinary Americans, who are sick of institutions pompously lecturing Americans while bending over in obsequiousness to dictators.