Prescription drugs prolonged my husband’s life and they are currently protecting mine. His cancer diagnosis came decades ago and my preventive double mastectomy was just last month, and we were so grateful to have access to the medicines needed to help us stay alive. During one of his hospital stays about two years ago, Elijah was talking with a fellow physical therapy patient he’d become friends with. She was about to be released from the hospital. When Elijah congratulated her, she broke down crying saying she was afraid to be released because while she could afford her treatment, she couldn’t afford the cure. Shamefully, the cure is out of reach for too many Americans, especially women. Too many people can’t afford the prescription drugs or even the time off from work to help with healing. That needs to change.