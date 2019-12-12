African American and Hispanic unemployment are at record lows. Could the result be more support for the president and other Republicans from African Americans and Hispanics in the 2020 election? Three recent polls — Emerson, Marist and Rasmussen — show the president at 30% approval or higher among black voters. As candidate Trump said during the 2016 campaign, African Americans have been voting for Democrats for decades and what have Democrats done for them? He urged them to try someone else, namely him.