Fourth-grade faces fill my screen, like virtual stained-glass windows | COMMENTARY

Like a traditional classroom, my students’ success during remote learning depends on my ability to create a productive learning environment, and I admit, most days it feels impossible. But the one lesson I have lived over and over throughout my life, is that profound growth occurs when faced with seemingly impossible situations, like that summer when I was terrified to jump off the high dive. With a line of peers waiting to climb up the ladder, leaping into the water was my only option because high-dive status is a motivator when you are 10. It took weeks to feel comfortable hiking that ladder, but each day it got easier. I am much older now, and, as a teacher, student success is my motivator; I have no choice but to adapt to new technology and continually seek meaningful ways of connecting with students. Collaboration with colleagues is essential, not only for professional development but to meet my own need for connection.