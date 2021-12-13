Can a Squeeze song mend fences among friends who fought over politics? | GUEST COMMENTARY

“If I didn’t love you, I’d hate you…” Glenn Tilbrook, front man for the 1980s British new wave band Squeeze, crooned from the speakers of our favorite neighborhood haunt.
My husband and I have been coming here for years. It isn’t flashy or sophisticated. It’s just easy, comfortable. The bartender hands us our favorite drinks soon after we walk through the doors. I leave my reading glasses at home, having long ago memorized the menu. And, on the rare occasions when we stay past our bedtime, we can count on being serenaded by the ‘80s music from our youth.
It’s a pastime that found renewed interest amid the pandemic. In the spring of 2020, shortly after COVID struck, the popular audio streaming service Spotify reported a 54% uptick in listeners creating nostalgia-themed playlists from earlier decades, likely looking for escape in happier times.
“Music, like smell, is one of those things with immediate access to that direct, nostalgic memory,” says behavioral science writer David DiSalvo.
One recent Friday night, I found myself in need of that dreamlike reverie. The new wave music playing overhead took me right back to my high school and college days, when politics was one of the last things I could imagine arguing about with friends. But in real time, the political conversation around me was turning heated.
Just before things got ugly, our dining companion—a guy notoriously quick to lob politically charged grenades into an otherwise light conversation—turned to me and said something about the amazing ability of a song to transport you to a particular moment in time.
“So true!” I agreed enthusiastically.
It was the last assertion that evening that met with any consensus between us.
I come from a family that avoids confrontations. I think it might even be part of our DNA. Needless to say, I shy away from discussions about politics in general, particularly around people whose views differ from mine. But the other night, not even the feel-good ‘80s throwback tunes were enough to diffuse the vitriol of polarizing opinions.
It was bound to happen, like a tsunami that gradually gained force over the years, peaking with the pandemic, and finally slamming into shore and threatening to wreck the careful friendship my husband and I had built with this couple over the years.
I think it started with the vaccine, as these things so often do. Soon, the floodgates opened. Fauci. Trump. Roe v Wade. Gun control. You get the idea.
It got late. The restaurant was closing for the night. Normally restrained, I refused to let up. The attack spilled out onto the sidewalk. After ignoring for years political assertions this guy would make, many I found downright wacky, I could no longer hold back.
I wanted the last word. My husband told me to stop. The damage was done.
Soon afterward, I found myself lying in bed looking up at the darkness. I didn’t feel emboldened. Or even heard. I just felt sad. I didn’t know where my friendship stood with this guy and his wife who had, over the years, been quick to celebrate our children’s successes, come to our side during times of sadness and loss, brainstorm solutions to household projects. The stuff good friends do.
In the morning, at the sink brushing my teeth, I found myself absently humming the words to the Squeeze song I’d heard the night before: If I didn’t love you, I’d hate you.
I had to chuckle.
I also had to apologize.
As much as I hate confrontations, I’m not much better at apologies.
I texted our friend. I told him I was sorry for being obnoxious. I also aired something I’d been wanting to say to him for years: that I normally don’t choose to engage in conversations about politics with people whose views differ from my own. That I didn’t think it was worth it, especially if it would jeopardize our friendship. Then I waited for a reply.
It didn’t come right away. I feared it wouldn’t come at all.
But eventually, he responded.
He said he appreciated what he termed our constructive exchange of ideas, that it would be boring if we agreed on everything. Most importantly, he said he was sorry too. And that friendship mattered more than politics.
His words were music to my ears.
Latest Op-ed
Elizabeth Heubeck (emheubeck@gmail.com) is a Baltimore-based freelance writer whose writing has appeared in the Washington Post, the Hartford Courant, U.S. News & World Report and other news outlets.