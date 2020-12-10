The news that Johns Hopkins enslaved people isn’t shocking, but it is a call to action | COMMENTARY

At Johns Hopkins, I founded The Billie Holiday Project for Liberation Arts to make connections between our campus and the historic Black communities of Baltimore. We do this, in part, through public jazz concerts — virtual this year, but next year, on the Saturday after Labor Day, we expect to return to a free afternoon of jazz in historic and beautiful Lafayette Square, featuring our Peabody all-stars and a Billie Holiday vocalist. We want citizens from all walks of life to be musically enlivened among diverse company in a part of the city that was so closely connected to the birth of the Civil Rights Movement and to Jazz music.