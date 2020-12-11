Attorney General: Maryland eviction process ‘unfair to tenants’ | COMMENTARY

As with so much else — both pre-pandemic and with COVID-19′s ongoing toll — the brunt of this subsidized rent collection practice falls more heavily on communities of color. Greater percentages of Baltimore’s Black and Hispanic households are severely house-burdened, paying more than 50% of their income for housing. This albatross makes them more vulnerable to serial eviction filings and eventual loss of their homes. In Baltimore, the number of Black household eviction removals is three times that of whites. Eviction rates of families headed by Black men are 51% higher than those of their white counterparts. Among the laws and policies that perpetuate systemic racism and cycles of poverty, allowing landlords to hijack the state’s judicial process for rent collection ranks high.