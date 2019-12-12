Struggling to get by in America is hard enough. It shouldn’t be deadly. Not when we have the technology to prevent HIV transmission and not because we defer to greedy drug corporations withholding a cure from the public. Taxpayers and the U.S. government paid for almost 100% of the research that went into the development of Truvada as PrEP, and still retain the relevant intellectual property rights. Now we must demand it’s made available and affordable to all who need it. Because this is a matter that is literally life or death.