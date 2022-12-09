Baltimore’s squeegee action plan: Laws and legal precedent make a strong case against it. | GUEST COMMENTARY

Last month, Baltimore Mayor Scott released the Squeegee Collaborative Working Action Plan, designating six pilot zones where a city ordinance prohibiting panhandling and solicitation activity would be enforced, effectively banning the practice of washing windows for money on city streets in those areas.

Some hailed the plan as a good compromise in a bad situation. But it is deeply flawed and merely kicks the proverbial can down the road, as well as makes the squeegee workers accidents waiting to happen.

Advertisement

Among its biggest flaws is the plan’s failure to address what occurs in the remaining intersections. It is grossly irresponsible for the mayor and City Council to allow youths, as the plan acknowledges, to “dart across high traffic intersections washing windshields to earn money” in any scenario. But it is especially egregious considering that Maryland is one of only five jurisdictions in the United States that still utilize the defense of “contributory negligence,” which bars plaintiffs from recovering damages in court if they’re partially responsible for their injuries. Under this model, even if a jury believed that an injured squeegee worker was only 1% at fault for, say, being hit by a car, he or she would be completely prevented from recovering anything from the driver, who in the eyes of the jury, was 99% at fault for the accident.

In 1989, in Bradshaw v. Sweet, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit opined on the case of Howard Jermaine Bradshaw, a 10-year-old boy who was washing an automobile window on an expressway ramp to Baltimore, when he was run over by a truck and killed. The court stated that a child was contributorily negligent if he knew or should have known of a danger that would have been apparent to a reasonably prudent child of like age, intelligence and experience.

Advertisement

“If Bradshaw had not been standing on the street side of a car on the expressway exit ramp, in violation of several statutes to the contrary and in the face of obvious danger, he would not have been injured,” the judges wrote. “Because Bradshaw was negligent, and because that negligence was a proximate cause of his injuries, his representatives are barred from recovery.”

Maryland Transportation Code, section 21-507 (a), further states: Except for the occupant of a disabled vehicle who seeks the aid of another vehicle a person may not stand in a roadway to solicit a ride, employment or business from the occupant of any vehicle.”

A violation of a statute, causing injury or damage, is evidence of negligence in the state of Maryland. Accordingly, if a squeegee worker is hit by a moving vehicle while darting across traffic, that worker could be maimed for life or even lose his life, and he or his estate would not be entitled to a dime of compensation.

Furthermore, the freedom of speech analysis in the 2015 Supreme Court ruling in Reed v. Town of Gilbert, regarding discrimination toward content — in this case, claims that squeegee work is a charitable appeal for funds — does not apply to Baltimore’s anti-panhandling ordinance, because the ordinance is in conflict with two extortion laws of the state of Maryland. And in the event of conflict, the extortion statutes supersede the ordinance according to the Maryland Constitution.

In 1996, in Miles v. State, the Court of Appeals of Maryland discussed the relationship between the Maryland state common law battery and the former local Baltimore City Ordinance dealing with aggressive panhandling. The facts of the case indicated that the defendant was convicted of common law battery and aggressive panhandling for punching a man in the face who had denied his request for money. The court said: “Generally locally enacted ordinances have a lesser status than state law and must, in the event of conflict, yield to general state law.”

The Rule of Law is defined by the U.S. courts as a principle under which all persons, and entities are accountable to laws that are: publicly promulgated, equally enforced, independently adjudicated, and consistent with international human rights principles, which, according to the United Nation’s 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights, includes the freedom of movement and residence within the borders of each state.

Therefore, it is incumbent upon the federal judge overseeing the consent decree between the U.S. Department of Justice and the City of Baltimore, to order “an effective remedy” to protect the right of movement of the motorists in Baltimore City and to protect the safety of the squeegee workers.

Stanley H. Katz (shkatz@comcast.net) is a lawyer based in Baltimore.