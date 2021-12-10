In the Navy, I buried my emotions to protect myself and others; my dog, in his last days, helped me recover them | GUEST COMMENTARY

Watching him live his final day, knowing each event would be his last time doing it, was heart wrenching. He had very little energy, due to how little food he’d been able to hold down. He still came over to my wife and tried to calm her, as he could hear the sadness in her voice. I remember the realization of which of those trips up the couch would be his last. When the doctor arrived, Dan stood up, struggling to maintain his balance and walked over to greet him. This would be the last stranger he would greet with his customary kindness. That greeting remained on repeat in my mind for days, as have many of our last moments together.