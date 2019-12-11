Nor did it help that the provisions of the law were a remarkably bad fit for the problem it sought to address. In the first place, the court noted, Russian interference had largely taken the form not of paid advertising, but of the use of dummy accounts posing as American individuals or groups. When the trollmasters had gone further, as by organizing pretend events, they had mostly not done so by backing particular candidates or ballot measures, the types of advertising caught by the act. Instead, their favored tactic was to widen divisions by promoting both sides of much-inflamed issues like police conduct, race and gun control — material that in nearly every instance the Maryland rules would fail to catch.