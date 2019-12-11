While we fight for the funding to find a cure, we also need to make sure legislators pass policies to support those living with Alzheimer’s now. In October, the House of Representatives passed Congressman Trone’s Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act of 2019, which would ensure younger Americans living with Alzheimer’s have access to services already available to those over the age of 60. We believe this bipartisan piece of legislation should pass quickly in the Senate and head to the president’s desk. At a time when politics in Washington can seem more divided than ever, we are hopeful that this issue is one that Democrats and Republicans can unite behind.