Charles Blow: I’m furious at the unvaccinated | GUEST COMMENTARY

We now have to consider the very real possibility that the virus will not be eradicated, but will become endemic. The journal Nature put this more directly in February, “The coronavirus is here to stay.” In a survey of more than 100 immunologists, researchers and virologists, the journal found that almost 90% thought that the coronavirus would become endemic. As Nature put it at the time, “it will continue to circulate in pockets of the global population for years to come.”