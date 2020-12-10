Even with a vaccine, we could be living with COVID for years to come | COMMENTARY

A third issue to consider is the effectiveness of a vaccine against multiple strains of COVID-19. Studies of people who have been reinfected suggest that this might be due to genetic changes in the virus. So, a vaccine that is effective against one strain might not confer immunity to another. Any vaccine that is effective in the long term will probably need continuous adjustment, similar to the yearly flu vaccine, with strains evaluated yearly and changed depending on their presence/prevalence in the environment.