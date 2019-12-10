Work starts at 3 a.m., or earlier depending on volume that day, where employees sort items and prepare packages for delivery. Then the most efficient delivery route is mapped using a state-of-the-art system called the UPS On-Road Integrated Optimization and Navigation System (ORION). This system gives drivers a road map for the best route to drop off each package. Drivers know down to the minute when they should arrive at each stop and how long it should take to drop off a package. It also factors in traffic, time for the driver to fasten and unfasten their seatbelt and the time it takes to locate each package in the truck.