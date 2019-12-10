That history is made to bend to the needs of an era should come as no surprise. We see it every day. In some circles Nikki Haley became a hero in 2015 when, as governor of South Carolina, she called for a removal of the Confederate flag from the state capitol. For many South Carolinians, she said, that flag was a “deeply offensive symbol of a brutally offensive past.” Then many people thought that was the right response after the massacre of nine black people in a Charleston church by a Confederate-flag loving domestic terrorist. Now it seems she had said what was politically expedient. A new calculus has her offering a different spin in 2019: The flag actually represents “service, sacrifice and heritage.” Its meaning, she said in an interview on a podcast, was tragically “hijacked” four years ago by that Charleston murderer.