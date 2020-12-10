Decades old letters between a Naval Academy ‘supe’ and West Point cadet offer lessons on leadership and the Army-Navy relationship | COMMENTARY

“I am sending them to you in hope that in the years to come, they will serve to remind you of the value of competitiveness,” my grandfather wrote. He clearly recognized that although West Point and the Naval Academy’s football teams are rivals once a year — like they will be on Dec. 12, when the 121st Army-Navy game is set to be played — they are partners on any other day, and a camaraderie like no other endures between them. He closed his letter by saying, “May West Point win them all, except one.”