Without sacrificing any of its interdependent recommendations or extending the time period for their full implementation, the Kirwan Commission offered legislators and the governor a new funding formula that more evenly spreads implementation costs over the next decade. The proposed annual rate of growth of 5.6% can be accommodated utilizing approximately half of the state’s already projected general fund revenue growth over the same time frame. This represents a more than doubling of the average annual growth of 2.3% in new public education funding experienced over the past five years, a period when new investments have not even kept pace with the overall growth in the state budget.