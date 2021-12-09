Ross Douthat: Don’t blame media neutrality for a Trump resurgence | GUEST COMMENTARY

Now you could argue that at least this mindset achieved practical success, since Mr. Trump did lose in 2020. But he didn’t lose overwhelmingly, he gained voters in places the establishment did not expect, and he was able to turn media hostility to his advantage in his quest to keep control of his party, even in defeat. Meanwhile, the public’s trust in the national press declined during the Trump era and became radically more polarized, with Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents maintaining a certain degree of confidence in the media and Republicans and Republican-leaning independents going very much the other way.