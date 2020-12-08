Nick Mosby: New Baltimore City Council will invest in ‘transparency, virtual access and staff’ | COMMENTARY

Baltimore voters sent a very clear message this November with the overwhelming passage of a series of charter amendments: They want more checks and balances between the city’s executive and legislative branches.
Simply put, Baltimoreans want the council that will take office Dec. 10 to be the city’s most professional, one that has new power to fight corruption and can contribute in a more meaningful way to solving entrenched problems with a robust legislative process.
A whopping 75% of voters approved the charter amendment that will allow the council to add — not only subtract — spending from the budget put forward by the mayor. This measure alone sets the expectation that the council will make informed, well-reasoned decisions drawn from empirical data about how and where to invest the city’s finite resources. As President-elect Joe Biden says, show me your budget and I’ll tell you what you value.
I ran my campaign for council president on a promise to bring a new level of professionalism and decorum to City Hall. To do that, I will adapt lessons from my time as a delegate in the Maryland General Assembly and the years I spent managing multi-million dollar projects in the private sector.
We will make big and small changes. The public will find an emphasis on etiquette that displays reverence to the position council members are entrusted to hold. We will make investments in transparency, virtual access and staff with the addition of analysts to provide a level of legislative scrutiny the public deserves.
In Annapolis, the state Department of Legislative Services studies proposals introduced by Maryland lawmakers. The team of professionals evaluates how much a bill would cost, whether it is legally sound and what implications it could have on everything from segregated communities to business development.
Baltimoreans, by contrast, have settled for far too long with an inferior process. The council can come up with any number of ideas to confront Baltimore’s digital divide, gang violence or the property tax rate. But to figure out the effect of the proposals on the city budget, neighborhoods or businesses, council members must rely on their own back-of-the-envelope calculations or an administration that can sway the outcome using analysis that serves its own self-interest.
As a distinct branch of government with 15 members — who are the closest representatives to Baltimore’s individual neighborhoods and the families who call them home — the city’s legislative arm needs the ability to provide its own comprehensive and impartial vetting.
The council’s focus has historically been on providing constituent services, like straightening out a wrong water bill or calling on trash crews to clean up sofas and tires dumped illegally in alleyways. The council also has resorted to passing non-binding resolutions that urge President Donald Trump or other elected officials to fix a problem dogging city residents.
The council can do both: respond to constituents’ problems with urgency and confront Baltimore’s systemic problems with broad, meaningful solutions tailored to the city’s needs with direct input from citizens.
The decisions facing the council about where to spend money and the consequences and impact of legislation will, however, take the same sophisticated research and analysis that serves the General Assembly.
I support the addition of staff recently approved by the Board of Estimates to work on the council’s behalf, mirroring on a smaller scale the state’s legislative services department.
These professionals will be trained in finance, ethics, equity and more. They will investigate policies and practices elsewhere in the country to see what approaches could help Baltimore overcome its challenges.
They will stand ready to assist the council on questions about how much a good idea would cost. Can the city afford to install municipal broadband, for instance? How can the council deploy existing tax credits to strategically target blight?
The solution-based approach will yield efficiencies across the budget assuring that the investment in these experts is sound. This is the kind of action it is going to take to make City Hall run more like the professional $3 billion enterprise it is.
It is time for Baltimore to usher in an era of good government, especially as the coronavirus pandemic tests the city’s ability to meet the needs of Baltimoreans with fewer resources. The city isn’t irrevocably broken, of course. With the right tools, the council can do more than try to intercede when there’s a crisis but to prevent harm in the first place.
Nick Mosby (nick@nickjmosby.com) is president-elect of the Baltimore City Council.