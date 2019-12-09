Another obstacle we frequently hear of is a lack of understanding. Consumers just want someone to sit down with them and explain their options, what the jargon means and which plans are the best fit for them and their families. Free help is available. Hundreds of trained consumer assistance workers throughout the state, including insurance brokers and health navigators, are available to answer questions and help folks enroll. In addition, more than 200 experts work at our call center at 855-642-8572. Deaf and hard of hearing consumers may use Relay. Our language line also offers help in more than 200 languages.