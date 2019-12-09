Regardless, I find myself sympathetic to two ideas that partisans consider to be in open conflict. On one hand, I think it’s obvious that President Donald Trump committed impeachable offenses. He suspended congressionally authorized military aid to Ukraine in an attempt to pressure the Ukrainian government to advance his narrow political interest. He wasn’t interested in exposing corruption; he was interested in getting a foreign government to tar a political opponent as corrupt. The president is constitutionally bound by oath to faithfully execute the laws. Mr. Trump didn’t do that. That he abandoned the scheme only when he thought he’d be caught is not an exoneration, but evidence of intent.