Mr. Carter was one of my first clients; his case is part of what drove me to become a juvenile public defender. I have since represented hundreds of children, but Mr. Carter was all I could think about last week when Alfred Chestnut, Ransom Watkins and Andrew Stewart emerged from the Baltimore City Circuit Courthouse on Calvert Street exonerated men. Like Mr. Carter, they were black teenagers who were tried as adults and condemned to die in prison. Like Mr. Carter, they spent 36 years behind bars for a crime they did not commit. Like Mr. Carter, interrogations of teenagers without parents or attorneys present were used to secure their wrongful convictions.