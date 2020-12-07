Maryland school reform bill: the math doesn’t add up | COMMENTARY

In the raging controversy over Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future school reform bill, neither side has its math straight.
The governor says that the blueprint is too costly and unaffordable. Blueprint supporters concede that its reputed $4 billion annual price tag is expensive; nonetheless, they say, our state can’t afford further generations of poorly educated children, and so the price must be paid.
I was a member of the Kirwan Commission that drafted the blueprint and strongly support the veto override. However, supporters and opponents of the veto both misunderstand and exaggerate how expensive the blueprint actually is. In fact, as a percentage of current state and local funding, and compared to the revenue capacity of the state, the funding is remarkably small. As a result, the blueprint falls far short of educational adequacy and equity.
Here is the math that exposes the inequities in the blueprint.
First, the $4 billion figure is not totally accurate. That figure was the annual increase in funding recommended by the Kirwan Commission to be reached in 2030. However, the General Assembly reduced the figure to $3.4 billion,
More importantly, even the $3.4 billion increase in annual state and local education funding by 2030 represents an average annual increase of only about 2% per year. In terms of the entire state budget, the state’s $2.8 billion share of the $3.4 billion represents an average annual increase of about six-tenths of 1% (0.006).
The blueprint is especially skimpy over its first five years when students, especially those who are poor, Black and brown, are in maximum danger of falling irreparably behind. The commission cut its original phase-in of funding by over 50% — a loss of well over $3 billion worth of additional school resources. In fact, the average annual increase in state funding for 2021-2026 is only about 1.5%.
Those percentages are not misprints. And they pale further when compared to the state’s fiscal capacity. Revenues from current tax sources are roughly projected to grow at around 3% percent per year. Moreover, a large agenda of proposed progressive tax measures could swell revenues by billions of dollars annually.
Marylanders should be dismayed. We proclaim that public education is our highest priority. Yet blueprint funding is limited to the point that there are almost no added expenditures for basic in-school operations like class sizes, arts and physical education instruction, librarians, guidance counselors, social workers and security officers.
What can be done now to improve the blueprint and the life chances of our most vulnerable schoolchildren?
First, in the approaching session of the General Assembly, the governor’s veto must be overridden. Along with that, blueprint funding must be supplemented and/or reprioritized to provide more funding for those students who are most in need. Programs to combat classroom learning loss — during and before the pandemic — must receive the highest priority. Bridging the digital divide and holding harmless local school districts from enrollment declines due to the pandemic are also essential.
Second, in future years, the funding formulas and phase-in must be adjusted so there is greater adequacy and equity over the life of the blueprint.
Third, a nonpartisan commission should be established by the governor and General Assembly to analyze possible revenue sources that will take into account making the Maryland tax system more equitable.
Finally, and ultimately most important, let’s begin organizing for the 2022 elections, especially for governor. The uncompromising opposition of Governor Hogan was the primary reason why blueprint funding came up short. At the same time, all candidates for all state offices must be pinned down on their commitment to adequate and equitable funding as well as aggressive measures to hold the Maryland State Department of Education more accountable for how the funds are spent.
These actions are doable. Despite a Republican governor, Maryland is fairly true-blue politically. We can expect the governor’s veto to be overridden. The political standing of Democrats is on the line. If the override fails, the overwhelming Democratic majority will look weak.
Our state is also at or near the top of all states in wealth and income — which is where our public schools should rank. The blueprint, if strengthened, can get us there. We just have to have the political will to do all we can as soon as we can.
Kalman R. Hettleman (khettleman@gmail.com) a former member of the Kirwan Commission and the Baltimore City school board, is an education policy analyst and advocate.