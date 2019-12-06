But if Donald Trump taught us anything, it should be that the opinions of smarty pants don’t amount to a hill of beans compared with the opinions of voters. Mr. Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign was soaked with balderdash. He promised to balance the budget, cut taxes, spend wildly and save money in the process. He promised to fix the economy by putting China in its place and bringing back manufacturing. For nostalgic Republican voters, though, Mr. Trump’s vision evoked just the sort of mythical past they aspired to inhabit one day. And it was a plus that Mr. Trump caused the self-righteous press to huff and puff their outrage as they declared him incapable of victory.