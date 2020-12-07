Want to stay sane during virtual schooling? One (tired) mom’s solution | COMMENTARY

What is a parent to do when your head feels like it is going to explode from constant commotion? I don’t recommend drugs or alcohol, even though that has occurred to me. I don’t like yoga, and I don’t meditate. (Yes, I know it is highly recommended.) There’s nowhere to run off too, although I’ve considered driving around the corner and sitting in the car. (Has anyone done that? I wonder.) I’ve tried taking long, luxurious baths, only to have a child knock on the bathroom door the minute my toe hits the water.