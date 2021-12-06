Bret Stephens: Let’s end the COVID blame games | GUEST COMMENTARY

Take Vermont, which has one of the highest vaccination rates in the nation and where Joe Biden took 66% of the vote. Because of the delta variant’s vigorous attack on even the relatively small number of unvaccinated Vermonters, the state has experienced one of the biggest recent COVID surges, with hospitalizations up by 24% in the past two weeks. In Santa Fe County, New Mexico, where Mr. Biden won with 76% and 74% of the population is fully vaccinated, hospitalizations are up by 40%.