Most Baltimore crime is economic; here’s how to stop it | COMMENTARY

On one of those trips, he pulled up in front of a store, gave me some change and told me to go in, all by myself, and get the two of us snowballs. One cherry, one grape. At the time, I was a very tentative little person, but he assured me it would be OK. He was right, and that moment set me free. I still have pictures of him when he played football at Poly, offense and defense the whole game, wearing a helmet that was little more than a leather swim cap.