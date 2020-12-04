Building community trust essential to COVID vaccine acceptance | COMMENTARY

Building community trust is going to be an essential component of moving forward to vaccine deployment and beyond. Lessons learned from other outbreaks confirm that understanding local needs and prioritizing trust and engagement of the community facilitate cooperation. The economic consequences of COVID-19 social distancing measures are experienced differentially, and these differences must be taken into consideration through tailored public health engagement. In some communities the priority may be to confront conspiracy theories and vaccination misinformation; while other communities may call for improving cultural competency or addressing economic barriers. In all cases, we must enlist trusted messengers to receive information on community needs and deliver on those needs to encourage uptake.