Override Hogan’s veto, pass the Md. Transit Safety and Investment Act | GUEST COMMENTARY

Some BTI students have had to drop out because they can’t count on public transit to get to training. For some, that means a return to public assistance or part-time jobs instead of investing in building a career. One student works the night shift at Walmart in Pasadena, a 20-minute journey by car. After finishing his shift, he takes a two-hour bus ride to BTI to start creating a better future for himself. That’s already four hours a day in transit, and that’s when things are going well. Any delay or no-show makes his commute untenable.