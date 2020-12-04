Public health nurse: Here’s why I trust the COVID vaccines | COMMENTARY

First, I admit that I do not fully understand the mRNA vaccine — but there are plenty of things about science and medicine that I don’t fully understand, yet accept as fact. Since I am not an immunologist or vaccine expert, I have to trust that the community of professionals has been as honest and thorough in their assessments of these vaccines as they have been with all other vaccines before them. The electrical wiring in my house is best tended to by an electrician; I try to be an informed electricity consumer, but I mostly leave it up to the professionals. I choose the same approach here.