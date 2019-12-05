Maybe this is what former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick are trying to promote or could end up promoting. There are certainly enough answers being offered by the candidates to the policy questions, but the voters are not showing any clear preference for the liberal or the centrist candidates. Maybe this is because the voters, apart from wanting someone who can defeat Mr. Trump, don’t want a simplistic package of policies and a promise to bring them into law when most never will be brought into law. The voters are too smart. So maybe giving them all the answers is the wrong way to campaign. Validating their uncertainty and doing so with great passion — now that’s a bold approach to winning the nomination. Is there anyone who can do this effectively?