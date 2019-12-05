Appeasement doesn’t work when there is a shooting war between enemies, and it doesn’t work in a culture war in which the left takes no prisoners. Each time an inch is given by any conservative individual or group, it merely whets the appetite of the secular progressives for more concessions. When conservative people stand on principle, their adversaries usually find another target. Most Christians are familiar with the verse “resist the devil and he will flee from you.” (James 4:7). It can similarly work with earthly adversaries.