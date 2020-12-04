Holograms of dead relatives: a natural media leap | COMMENTARY

Celebrities, our technical ghosts, are people, but most of us interact with their persona, which is shaped not just by stars themselves, their managers and publicists but by their audiences and fans. The persona is not the real person, nor the fictional character; it’s the liminal figure in between — the one modern media, by its spectral nature, is adept at presenting, projecting and protecting. And when a public figure dies, their persona continues to be managed posthumously. Robert Johnson, Woody Guthrie, Mama Cass, Elvis Presley, both dead Beatles and Tupac Shakur are among hundreds of artists who sold previously unreleased or even newly crafted records while dead. Deceased pop-music figures — from Roy Orbison to Buddy Holly, and Michael Jackson to Whitney Houston — have been resurrected for new performances via animated digital simulations; on stage, real people interact with the spectral imagery.