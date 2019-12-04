Take for example, the case of another survivor from North Carolina. When she was 12 years old, a stranger broke into her home and assaulted her while she was asleep in her bedroom. Though only a child, and both terrorized and traumatized by the attack, she did her best to assist police with apprehending the assailant. A man was charged and convicted of the crime, but 17 years later DNA testing led to his exoneration. While the true perpetrator was ultimately identified and convicted, the exoneration process caused the survivor to feel re-victimized and re-traumatized and forced to begin the healing process all over again. There were no services and no support for her or her family to deal with this explosive discovery.