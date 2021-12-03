Interviewing Stephen Sondheim: an event that changed my life | GUEST COMMENTARY

That day began with the first rehearsal for the Kennedy Center’s “Sweeney Todd.” The interview space was an executive conference room, where gifted Sun photographer Jerry Jackson set up lights. Although Sondheim had agreed to pictures, we had been warned that he was not fond of being photographed (or, for that matter, being interviewed). When he entered the room and saw the lights, he announced that he would not pose for photos. Jerry tactfully assured him that there would be no posed shots, just pictures taken informally during the conversation.